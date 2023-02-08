WAGGA trainer Scott Spackman has declared Rocket Tiger is headed to the $150,000 SDRA Country Championships Qualifier (1400m).
Spackman won the 2018 Country Championships heat at Wagga with O' So Hazy and is looking to do it again, this time around with Rocket Tiger.
The former top two-year-old has been sparingly raced in recent times and returned to the scene at Randwick last month.
His 10th place finish gave punters no indication how the four-year-old has returned after his race was finished early in the home straight after suffering severe interference.
Rocket Tiger will return to Randwick on Saturday to contest the $150,000 Benchmark 88 Handicap (1300m) and will be aided by the inside gate, with Kathy O'Hara to take the ride.
With the Country Championships at Albury on two weeks from Saturday, Spackman confirmed it was all systems go to the qualifier.
"He's going to the Country Championships, that's why we're going 1300 on Saturday," Spackman said.
"I was in two minds and thought there was other fish to fry. I had another plan but that was all over as soon as he was knocked arse over head so I had to go back to plan B, which I always had up my sleeve.
"I was a little bit suspect of him getting 1400. That was in the back of my mind all along because he had a brilliant sprint, I thought he was going to be an out-and-out sprinter, his sister was the same, Takookacod, but then I went back over it and I still remember Kathy saying to me, this horse will be better in the Sires. She kept saying it.
"So we're about to find out. I've asked Kathy to ride him this weekend with the option to go and ride him at Albury, which would be a coup."
Spackman said Rocket Tiger got through the first-up run and expects him to be right in the finish after having drawn barrier one on Saturday.
"I would love to see him winning but as long as he's running on," he said.
"I'll be disappointed if he doesn't run top three. It maps like he's going to get a beautiful cart into it and the little horse I know and you've seen will get into a dog fight and if he gets into a dog fight, she's on.
"If he gets into a dog fight and doesn't finish it off, maybe I've got to re-think where he's at."
Spackman is heading to Friday week's Wagga meeting with impressive last-start winner Mo Chara, with the Albury and Wagga Guineas the longer term goal.
...
LEADING Southern District trainer Mitch Beer has ruled a line through one of the leading chances for the SDRA Country Championships Qualifier.
City-placed mare Sunrise Ruby is set to bypass the Country Championships with Beer looking to target a couple of the region's top sprints instead.
Sunrise Ruby was set to resume from a spell at Warwick Farm on Wednesday but was scratched in favour of a race at Flemington on Saturday week.
Beer had set his sights on the Country Championships with Sunrise Ruby at the end of her last preparation but has since decided to aim her towards the Albury City Handicap and Wagga Town Plate.
"As great as the Country Championships is she was narrowly beaten in two $150,000 races,'' Beer said.
"I think she is certainly good enough to win the right $150,000 race and I don't want to ruin her by running her in the one that is just logistically best suited to us."
Beer is still aiming Hardware Lane, Scarlet Prince, Flying Sultan and Well In Sight towards the Country Championships.
...
IN-FORM Albury apprentice jockey Jett Stanley gets his chance in a $2 million race at Randwick on Saturday.
Stanley will ride Celui for his father Brent Stanley in the $2 million Inglis Millennium (1100m) from barrier three.
Stanley has ridden Celui in both his starts for a win at Bendigo and a second at Canberra last week.
It shapes as a busy week for Stanley, who went all the way to Warwick Farm for one ride on Wednesday. He has six rides at Wagga on Thursday, before returning to Sydney for two at Canterbury on Friday night.
He then has the ride on Celui on Saturday, along with the ride on Tribute King in the TAB Highway.
...
ALBURY trainer Ron Stubbs will be looking to continue his run of form at Randwick on Saturday.
Stubbs will be represented by Race Against Time in the $120,000 TAB Highway Class Three Handicap (1800m), where Chad Schofield will take the ride from barrier 13.
Seven of Stubbs' last 20 starters have been winners.
Also competing in the Highway is Wagga apprentice jockey Hannah Williams, who will look to go one better on the Danielle Seib-trained King Of Spades.
The night before, Stubbs has both Tap N Run and Sparring heading to Moonee Valley.
...
THERE continues to be better news for the Doug Gorrel stable in the aftermath of last week's horrific motor accident.
The third of Gorrel's surviving horses, Tinge Of Ginge, was released from Charles Sturt University's veterinary clinic.
Tinge Of Ginge has headed home to Bungendore and will be looked after by part owners Suzie Anderson and equine vet Helena Reeves.
Gorrel praised the work of Bryan Hibberd and his CSU team for the expert care they provided his horses in the aftermath of last week's accident.
Amen Brother and Sir Savaluca are doing 'incredibly well' according to Gorrel, and will compete the next stage of their recovery at the lush pastures of Kooringal Stud.
Gorrel, who is out of action for a while with his fractured knee, also praised his staff for their efforts.
...
GOOD news this week from Inglis with the announcement of a $5 million boost to the Inglis Race Series.
The introduction of the Inglis Xtra Bonus Series will see 50 maidens offer a $100,000 bonus to the winner, should the horse be an Inglis graduate and paid up for the series.
Inside Racing understands one of the maidens in the series will be during the Wagga Gold Cup carnival.
...
WHAT'S ON
GALLOPS
Thursday: Wagga (TAB)
Saturday: Tumut (TAB)
TROTS
Friday: Albury (TAB)
Tuesday: Young (TAB)
DOGS
Friday: Wagga (TAB)
Tuesday: Temora (TAB)
