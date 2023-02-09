COOLAMON have continued an outstanding off-season by landing the signature of Hume League young gun.
Reilly Mitchell has signed with Coolamon on the back of a couple of strong seasons with Murray Magpies in the Hume League.
Mitchell finished equal fifth in last year's Azzi Medal, the Hume League's first grade best and fairest, despite the Magpies winning only three games for the season.
The Hoppers have also welcomed Marrar premiership player Zac Lewis back to the club.
The latest additions continue a fruitful recruitment campaign for Coolamon, who have added Tim Oosterhoff, Max Hillier, Charlie McCormack, Daragh Mullen, Chase Grintell and now Mitchell and Lewis.
Coolamon coach Jake Barrett has been impressed by Mitchell since he began training with the club.
"The couple of times he's been at training, he's very quick and fit," Barrett said.
"He's a midfielder that can play half-back as well.
"We've done a few different things this year at Coolamon for pre-season. We can track a lot of things, it sounds a bit professional for country footy but it's really good what we've done. But the way he's moving, he is one of our better runners."
Mitchell, Oosterhoff and Mullen all moved in together this week, meaning Coolamon only have the one traveller in Shea Darcy from Canberra.
Barrett concedes the Hoppers will have some points pressure this year but is happy with the depth that will be available to him at the club.
"The good position we're in at the moment, which Coolamon have probably put themselves in the last few years to be honest, is that spots are tight. It puts pressure on blokes to get to training and blokes know their spot is not secure this year and if they're going to make it their own they've got to be coming," Barrett said.
"We've started doing intra-clubs every second training and we'll keep building it up until our first trial game.
"We're very fortunate at Coolamon that we get great numbers so last week we were able to have 18 v 18 and a couple on the bench. It's really good how we can do that.
Coolamon will be without Will Graetz, who has moved to Newcastle, meaning the Hoppers have lost a couple of key position players after Josh Buchanan's move to the VFL.
Coolamon have trial games lined up against Lavington (March 11), St George (March 18) and Temora (March 23) before having the opening round bye.
