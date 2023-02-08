Those looking to give back to the community while spending their free time working with horses and clients at a beautiful location will have the opportunity to gain insight into one of Wagga's most unique organisations.
Riding for The Disabled Association (RDA) Wagga is gearing up to hold a training day for those interested in volunteering.
The RDA provides horse related activities to people with disabilities, in order to enhance and develop their abilities.
Wagga RDA volunteer of more than 30 years Lizzie Macquarie said getting involved in the organisation was a life-changing move for her and her family.
"I started coming for the horses, but then you start coming for the clients," she said.
"My daughter then became a client and has been a client for nine years. Then I got involved with the committee.
"I have no idea where I would be if I wasn't here, and what it's giving to my daughter as well is incredible, she's gained a whole community here, it's a second family."
From working with horses and clients to paper work, planning lessons and events, the role of a volunteer is diverse.
"We provide all the training. Even if you start after the training day we will train you as we go," Ms Macquarie said.
"One hour a week is a minimum of what we ask."
While the training day is a good opportunity for those interested in volunteering, residents are being invited to reach out at anytime they feel comfortable to.
"If they come to the training day and decide it isn't for them, that's fine," Ms Macquarie said.
"Our week day volunteers need to be over the age of 18, but we also have a youth group of volunteers for the weekends which is 12 to 18 years.
"Training day is for existing volunteers and anyone new who would like to.
"If anyone is put off by the big group, come out throughout the week and come and say hi, we welcome new volunteers all year around."
The training day will run on Saturday, February 18, from 9am at 321 Plumpton Road.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
