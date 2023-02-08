The Daily Advertiser

Cootamundra's Molycop 360 fined by EPA for dangerous over-stockpiling of tyres

Tim Piccione
By Tim Piccione
Updated February 8 2023 - 6:16pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Cootamundra tyre processing facility is now reportedly complying with EPA regulations. Picture supplied

A Riverina tyre processing facility has been fined thousands of dollars for creating a community "fire hazard" by allegedly stockpiling 290 tonnes of tyres over their allowed legal limit.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim Piccione

Tim Piccione

Journalist

Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.