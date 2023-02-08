Letters: Important lessons to keep in the lunchbox

Like many parents, for me the start of the school year means getting back into the swing of the dreaded school lunches.
Despite the kids' love of a ham and cheese sanger, this year, I'm steering clear of processed meats.
Why? For the kids' health and for the health of their planet.
The Cancer Council concludes that "there's strong evidence that processed meats cause cancer".
In addition, processed meat products usually come in a considerable amount of wasteful plastic packaging and, like all meats, are high emissions food options.
For simple, healthy suggestions, The Cancer Council's "Lunch box builder" at healthylunchbox.com.au is an excellent resource.
Chopped up veggies and dips for the win.
I suffered from this in 2011, and it was the most excruciating pain I have ever endured.
It began just after lunch in my right eye, which began stinging and watering.
Within an hour, the pain was becoming unbearable, and it then transferred to my left eye.
I washed both eyes with water, but to no avail. I was unable to keep my eyes open as the light hurt my eyes.
By rubbing my left eye, I inadvertently transferred the condition to my right eye, but the intense stinging caused this reaction.
I went to my GP who told me to go to outpatients at Albury Base Hospital.
They applied drops, but to no effect, and an ophthalmologist was called, who prescribed lignocaine drops and Kaponol for pain.
It took four hours for the pain to subside, and I spent a sleepless night.
The light hurt my eyes and I could not read the paper or watch TV - just rested, and it was not until three days later that my eyesight returned to normal.
I have had many operations/procedures over the years, knee replacements, prostate surgery and cataracts removed from both eyes, amongst others, but the intense pain of Christmas Eye was in a league of its own.
I was asked about pain level and I put that at eight or nine out of 10, for three to four hours, until lignocaine and Kapanol were administered.
I have been told that it is caused by a minute beetle, less than one millimetre in size, which releases a toxic chemical into the eye, causing burning, watering and small lesions.
I sympathise with anybody who is suffering with Christmas Eye (also known as Albury-Wodonga disease, as it rarely occurs outside the area).
