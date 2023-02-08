The Greens candidate for Wagga says the party's proposal to freeze rents for a set period of time would give renters in Wagga renters immediate relief from rising housing prices.
The NSW Greens announced their proposed policies to address the housing crisis this week, calling state's rental system market 'cooked' and proposing an immediate two year rent freeze and an independent body to set rent controls.
Greens candidate for Wagga Ray Goodlass said while the rental market in Wagga was not as dire as that in Sydney, renters here could still benefit from the policies.
"Proportionately, we have a similar number of people who are renting and they're really feeling the squeeze in the same way that the Sydney people are," he said.
"Yes, prices might not be quite as high as they are in Sydney, but that doesn't mean that paying rent isn't a real problem for many, many Wagga residents."
The party also proposed measures like cutting rents, cracking down on dodgy landlords, and expanding hardship provisions for those who are struggling with rent.
"These are very much homegrown policies by the Greens NSW because of an immediate crisis we are facing," Mr Goodlass said.
"It's a very specific situation that we're faced with in NSW."
Wagga's waiting list for social housing is currently 658 people long, an increase of 30 per cent over the last 12 months.
Incumbent member for Wagga Dr Joe McGirr said it was policies that increased housing stock which would ease the housing crisis.
"The problem with the proposal put forward by the Greens is I think it will discourage people from building and investing and it will stymie the market response to housing," he said.
"We clearly need more social housing, more affordable housing and more housing full stop."
Nationals candidate for Wagga Andrianna Benjamin agreed a rental freeze was not the answer to rising rents.
She said the Greens' plan was more of a "thought bubble" and would not support investment in regional NSW.
"Just because the prices in Sydney have gone through the roof doesn't mean ours have," Ms Benjamin said.
"[These policies] would hurt the people of regional and rural New South Wales and this would also affect future investment in our electorate itself."
According to data collected by national campaign to fix the housing crisis last year, 54.6 per cent of all renters in the Riverina were under financial stress.
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
