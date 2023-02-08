GOOD Friday football and netball will return to the Riverina this year.
Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes and Wagga Tigers will open the Riverina League season a week early with a Good Friday blockbuster.
The Goannas requested to move their round four clash to Good Friday, April 7, in what will be a twilight game under lights at Mangoplah Sportsground.
Wagga Tigers have agreed to the move.
It will be just the second time a Good Friday fixture has been held in AFL Riverina after Turvey Park hosted Wagga Tigers in a one-off in 2019.
MCUE president Geoff Seymour said his club decided it was a good opportunity to 'try something different' and open the season with a showcase fixture.
"There's no other football on in Wagga, I don't think, on the Easter weekend. So hopefully we can get some other clubs and Farrer League teams and people interested and make a bit of a Friday afternoon of it," Seymour said.
"If you're not going away, I think there will be a lot of people around looking for something to do.
"It's a great opportunity for us towards the end of the game to utilise our lighting. With a delayed start, we've got the light facility to play football no problem at night if it gets dark towards the end. It also allows people if they want to organise their morning and maybe come out in the afternoon, that's what we were thinking.
"We probably anticipate that both clubs will be top five so it is an early season blockbuster as far as that goes in the RFL."
MORE SPORT NEWS
While Seymour admits there was some opposition to the concept, he heard a lot of positive feedback from Turvey Park's 2019 experiment.
Seymour concedes the Easter long weekend may see some player unavailability but he expects that will mostly be in the lower grades of football and netball and does not expect it to impact numbers significantly.
The other bonus for both clubs, Seymour added, is that is provides them with a bye on May 6, the day after the Wagga Gold Cup.
While game times are yet to be finalised, MCUE expect the first grade encounter to be around a 5pm or 5.30pm start.
The fixture also has the full backing of AFL Riverina.
"Absolutely, it has been well supported by AFL Riverina," Southern NSW AFL community football and competitions manager Joel Robinson said.
"I think it's a great initiative from both clubs. For it to be the only game on in the Riverina region that day, it should draw a massive crowd as well."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.