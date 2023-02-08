The Daily Advertiser

Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes will host Wagga Tigers in a twilight Good Friday blockbuster

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated February 8 2023 - 9:01pm, first published 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes will host Wagga Tigers in a Riverina League season opener on Good Friday. Picture by Madeline Begley

GOOD Friday football and netball will return to the Riverina this year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.