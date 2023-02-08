TWO Wagga golfers have come together to down a field of more than 400 competitors and claim a coveted ambrose title.
Wagga City Golf Club's Mick Hazell and Wagga Country Club counterpart Kyle Harrison took out the Victorian Two-Person Ambrose Championship at Tocumwal last weekend.
The pair were among about 430 males to take to Tocumwal Golf Club and managed to snare the title at their fifth attempt.
Hazell and Harrison fired out of the gates with an opening round eight under par to claim the overnight lead, before producing a round of seven under par on Sunday to clinch the title.
Their 15 under par total saw them finish one shot in front of five other pairs.
Hazell, a club champion at Wagga City in the past, rated it as his highest achievement with the sticks.
"At the time, we were over the moon," Hazell said.
"To beat 430 players, it's a fair effort.
"I rate it well above winning a club championship.
"There's a lot of good golfers there, there's guys who come from Melbourne, Canberra, Wollongong, they come from far and wide. There's not many come that don't think they can challenge for it."
Harrison, also a previous winner of the Wagga City club championship, was chuffed to take home the title.
"Definitely. There's over 400 men competing and you've got guys from Victoria and playing off good courses down there so it feels good to compete against those guys and get the job done," Harrison said.
The pair finished second, beaten by just one shot, at their second attempt a few years back so they have travelled back ever since looking to get the job done.
"When we posted the score on the first day, in previous years the scoring has been pretty good and around that 10 under mark and with eight, we thought at least we'll be up there," Harrison explained.
"We weren't expecting to get the scratch prize for the day so once that happened and seeing what the other course posted, it turned out we were well within the hunt.
"Five years we've been going for and we've always been close...when we realised we were in the hunt this year, we tried to do our best on Sunday and ended up getting the job done."
Harrison thanked fellow Wagga Country Club golfers Daniel Pocious and Marty Jones for their support at the back end of Sunday's round.
Hazell, who plays off 1.2, said he and Harrison, who is off three, complemented each other's game perfectly.
"It was a bit of a role reversal. On the Saturday, my driving was terrible and Kyle was hitting it really well and both our irons and putters were going alright," Hazell said.
"Then on Sunday, Kyle's driver went and I was driving alright. We just complemented each other.
"If someone hit a bad shot, there was one who hit a good one. I guess you could say we had an A game, not an A plus game I suppose."
It wasn't all smooth sailing for the pair on their title charge.
"We were a bit scratchy on the Sunday. We were only two under through nine and then we five under on the back nine then," Hazell said.
"We went in and thought we would be around the mark and got there by the one."
