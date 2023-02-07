The Daily Advertiser

Kappy's Angel will look to continue her good form in the SDRA Country Championships Preview at Wagga

By Graeme White
Updated February 8 2023 - 4:51pm, first published 10:00am
Jett Stanley will again combine with Kappy's Angel as she looks for a third straight win at Murrumbidgee Turf Club on Thursday. Picture by Madeline Begley

Favourite Kappy's Angel is aiming for three straight wins at Wagga on Thursday as the final pieces of the likely make-up for the Newhaven Park Country Championships starts to take place.

