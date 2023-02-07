Favourite Kappy's Angel is aiming for three straight wins at Wagga on Thursday as the final pieces of the likely make-up for the Newhaven Park Country Championships starts to take place.
Some of the contenders for the SDRA Country Championship Preview Class 4 over 1400 metres will contest the $150,000 race at Albury on Saturday, February 25.
Kappy's Angel ($3) will be ridden by apprentice jockey Jett Stanley who has formed a strong association with the mare's trainer Gary Colvin in recent times.
Stanley was aboard stable star Another One when he captured the Ted Ryder Cup last start and rode Kappy's Angel in her latest victory at Wagga on January 17 when she got the better of another of her rivals, Brothers Of Antrim.
Colvin is aiming to win three consecutive SDRA Country Championships after Another One claimed the past two.
Kappy's Angel was due to race at Randwick last Saturday, but was scratched after drawing the outside barrier.
The in-form Jack's All Magic - a winner of three of his past four starts - could be withdrawn from Wagga in preference for a start in the Tumut Cup.
Trainer Kym Davison said Jack's All Magic isn't guaranteed a start in the Country Championships with his present rating and wants to ensure his next start gains him enough points to qualify.
"He may need to win his next start to get enough points so I want to make sure he is in the right race to be able to do that," Davison said.
"He had some time off after his last start and I was very happy with how he trialled at Wagga last week.
"His work on Tuesday was the best he has gone so wherever he starts I expect him to run well."
Colvin said Kappy's Angel was spot on for Thursday as she looks to build on her record.
Only lightly raced for a five-year-old with seven starts to her name, Kappy's Angel has come into her own with maturity.
"I couldn't be happier with her and I expect her to run a big race," he said.
Stablemate Sizzling Cat will have his first start for 14 months in the same race after a recent trial at Wagga.
Colvin also has last start Tumbarumba Cup winner Carnival Miss in contention for the Country Championships at Albury.
Leading jockey Danny Beasley will get a feel for one of his main rivals when he rides last start winner Our Last Cash at Wagga.
Beasley is booked to ride one of the favourites Participator at Albury with Our Last Cash one of the horses lining up for the Country Championships for trainer Donna Scott.
