The Daily Advertiser

Charles Sturt University have lured Hayden Wooden to the club from Wagga Tigers

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated February 8 2023 - 4:54pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hayden Wooden celebates a match-winning goal for Mater Dei Catholic College a couple of years ago. Wooden has signed with Charles Sturt University for the upcoming season. Picture by Les Smith

CHARLES Sturt University have added more talent to their squad by welcoming Hayden Wooden for the upcoming Farrer League season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.