CHARLES Sturt University have added more talent to their squad by welcoming Hayden Wooden for the upcoming Farrer League season.
Wooden made his senior debut for Wagga Tigers late last season when he finished the year with three first grade games.
He also spent time at Collingullie-Glenfield Park and Lockhart coming through the ranks.
CSU co-coach Dusty Rogers coached Wooden in Collingullie's under 17 team a few years back and was able to convince him to join him at the Bushpigs.
"Dusty coached Hayden a couple of years ago in Collingullie's under 17s. He went and had a couple of years at Tigers and I understand he played some first grade at the back end of last year," CSU co-coach Travis Cohalan said.
"He's a really good young fella and he has a lot of explosive pace and he uses the footy really well so I think he'll be a really handy runner for us, whether that's as a small forward trying to create goals or across the midfield on a wing.
"I'm pretty excited, I think he's got a lot of upside."
The addition of Trent Cohalan and Wooden this week comes on the back of Dylan McPhail returning to the Bushpigs earlier in the off-season.
Having returned to finals last year, CSU have lost experienced ruckman Andrew Dickins and assistant coach Jeff Ladd but maintain the rest of their squad.
The Bushpigs also hope to welcome more talent when students arrive for the new university year later this month.
CSU open the season the way last year finished, a clash against North Wagga.
