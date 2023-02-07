Nathan Stapleton and his family are looking forward to coming to their new home in Young at the end of February.
Nathan was left a quadriplegic after suffering a near fatal tackle while playing rugby union for the Boorowa Goldies in April last year at West Wyalong.
After the accident Nathan was told his recovery at Sydney's Prince of Wales Hospital would take around 12 months.
However, he is out of hospital after nine months and relishing the freedom of life with his wife Kate, sons Harry, aged two, and Angus, seven months, in the little unit they have rented near the hospital while he continues his recovery.
"I'm glad to be back with the family, home with the boys, so I'm not missing the small things in life," he said.
In other news
Nathan says, "health wise I'm now medically stable and fairly independent" and its time for the family to move to their home on small acreage at Young, where their house is being modified for the family to move in.
"The unit we have here is only small, so it will be good to go home and be back in the communities which have shown us so much support," he said.
Nathan said he and wife Kate had chosen a small rural property near Young to call home, to give their sons the freedom of farm life while growing up.
In a strange twist of fate Nathan said the draw for the Goldies this year would see them playing their first game this season at West Wyalong - ironically this is a repeat of the draw for the game which saw him injured last year.
"I know the boys will be feeling the pinch when they go back to play this game," Nathan said.
"I just want to say to them mine was a freak accident, not something that happens all the time, and they should stay strong and play the game, even though I know it will be hard for them to go back."
When the Stapleton's come to their new home in Young Nathan will only require occasional visits to Young or Wagga hospitals for various treatments.
Nathan remains very optimistic for the future.
"I can't let the injury define me, my boys need their dad and I need them."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.