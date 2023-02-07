A Wagga grandmother is calling on for community support to help her son, daughter-in-law and their twin boys Noah and Ryan, who were born unexpectedly at only 25 weeks.
Josh and Britt Hey had been expecting their first children, twin boys, on April 25 of this year, after trying to conceive for the last five years.
On January 13 Mrs Hey found herself suffering from pain and upon her husband's request to go to Wagga Base Hospital, doctors discovered her cervix was dilated.
She was immediately flown to Canberra Hospital a short time later where her boys were born at 730 and 765 grams.
The Ganmain pair up and left unprepared, without reliable transport or clothes and with a house back in their hometown that has been left completely unprepared for the early arrival.
As the boys will need to remain in the Neonatal intensive care unit at Canberra Hospital, so with Mr and Mrs Hey.
"They went to Canberra with the clothes on their back, nothing else," Mrs Hey said.
Both boys are improving, but their journey is far from over.
"The boys are doing better each day, but they still have a long way to go," Mrs Hey said.
"Doctors have said the boys will probably have to stay in the hospital up until their due date."
Mrs Hey is hoping she can help the pair from afar as she isn't able to get to them herself, but she can't wait for the day she is able to support them in person.
"They're struggling big time, they don't have a lot, they have one box of newborn nappies because they didn't have the time to get any of that stuff before," Mrs Hey said.
"The funds are mainly just to help them whilst they have to stay in Canberra and to set up the boy's room back home.
"We're on the pension, so we try and help them as much as we can."
To make a donation to the GoFundMe page visit: https://gofund.me/62d64082
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
