A SWASHBUCKLING century from Caleb Walker guided Wagga High School to an important early win in the Byrnes Shield.
Walker made it two centuries in as many days as he smashed an unbeaten 150 for Wagga High in their 39-run opening round win over The Riverina Anglican College (TRAC).
Walker, batting number three, came to the crease in the opening over and went on to hit 16 sixes on his way to 150 in Wagga High's total of 5-202 from their 20 overs.
TRAC managed 6-163 in reply.
It was Walker's second century in two days after hitting an unbeaten 103 for Wagga's under 16 representative team in the Warren Smith Cup clash against Young.
Wagga High coach Louis Orr was full of praise for Walker's innings.
"He hit them real well," Orr said.
"It helped us set up a good total."
Jack Glanvill crafted an impressive innings of 87 in reply for TRAC but it was not enough to get them over the line.
Walker backed up his innings with 1-20 off four overs with the ball, while Lucas Livio scored 25 with the bat and then took 1-12 off two overs with the ball.
Year eight student Lachlan Granger also grabbed a wicket for Wagga High.
TRAC have been the heavyweight of the Byrnes Shield competition over the past decade so Wagga High were thrilled to land an upset in the opening round.
"I don't think the boys thought they were going to do too well against them, they had a couple of pretty good players so the boys were real happy about getting the win.
"The boys are keen to go and do it again now."
In the other opening round game, Kooringal High School scored an 11-run win over defending champions Mater Dei Catholic College.
Alex Weightman scored 52 and took 3-15 in a match-winning display for Kooringal.
The Byrnes Shield competition continues on Wednesday when Wagga High meet Mater Dei and Kildare Catholic College open their campaign against TRAC.
Wagga High 5-202 (C Walker 150 not out, L Livio 25; F Jenkins 1-25) d TRAC 6-163 (J Glanvill 87, S Drew 24; C Walker 1-20, L Livio 1-12).
Kooringal High 4-135 (A Weightman 52, R Hoare 31; N Woodhouse 2-16) d Mater Dei 8-124 (L Pulver 31; R Hoare 3-12, A Weightman 3-15).
