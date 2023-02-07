The Daily Advertiser

An unbeaten 150 from Caleb Walker has helped Wagga High to a Byrnes Shield round one win over The Riverina Anglican College (TRAC)

Caleb Walker blasted 150 not out in Wagga High School's upset of The Riverina Anglican College in the opening round of the Byrnes Shield on Monday.

