An investigation has been launched after the body of a man was found in a vehicle near a town in the region's west late last week.
Officers attached to the Murrumbidgee Police District were called out to the Six Mile Reserve near the town of Hay at about 9pm on Friday February 3 after the body of a man was found inside a four wheel drive ute.
Police said the body of the man has not yet been positively identified and that inquiries are continuing into the matter.
A report will be prepared for the information of the coroner.
