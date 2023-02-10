Tumbafest is much more than a great music line up and fine cool climate wine, there's also a wide range of market stalls, food stalls and kids activities.
The Hyne Community Markets are located in the back corner of the festival grounds.
With one of the largest markets in the region, and more than 70 sites, there is sure to be something to catch your interest.
Everything from handmade jewellery and bespoke clothing to timber furniture, crafts and homewares.
There is also a range of health-dedicated stalls such as soaps, candles, essential oils and more.
When you start to get a little peckish, there is a fantastic range of food stalls in the Costa Berries Food Alley to tantalise your taste buds including Thai, Gozleme, dumplings, burgers, wood-fired pizzas, sweet treats and more.
Proud and passionate are the growers and wine makers that create Tumbarumba's distinctive cool climate wines.
Make your way to the Ray White Rural Tumbarumba Drinks Courtyard and discover a wonderful variety of whites and reds to whet your appetite for the weekend.
"Families and Children can enjoy any and all areas of the festival," event manager Karly Fynn said.
The Snowy Hydro Youth Precinct is where all the kids activities will be taking place.
This area is free for children under 12-years-old and offers face painting, giant lawn games and hula-hooping fun from Dizzy Dilemma.
There are also amusement rides on offer for an additional cost.
After winning Gold in the Festival and Events Category at the NSW Tourism Awards at the end of 2022, Bendigo Bank Tumbafest is shaping up to be just as impressive this year.
While the team are hoping to have another win at the Australian Tourism Awards in Sydney in March for the Festival and Events Category, they're also working hard to bring together this year's event.
Tumbafest Inc is an incorporated association made up of hard-working volunteers.
"The committee meets monthly throughout the year and this flows into weekly meetings as the event approaches," event manager Karly Fynn said.
"The event could not happen without these incredible hard-working and dedicated volunteers."
The 2023 event, on February 25 and 26, has plenty on offer.
"We have the Costa Berries food alley with a variety of food options for all tastes, the Tumbafest Bar, the Ray White Rural Tumbarumba Drinks Courtyard featuring a wonderful variety of whites and reds to whet your appetite for the weekend, the courtyard will also feature Ladbroken Distilling Co with their great tasking hand crafted Elixir Gin, Tumut River Brewing Co, Crafty Cider and Apple Thief," Karly said.
"The Hyne Timber Community Markets is one of the largest markets in the region. With more than 70 sites, there's sure to be something to catch your interest.
"The markets and the amusement rides are open to the general public again this year. The National Emergency Management Agency Expo Precinct will feature a range of displays including cars and motorhomes and service providers.
"We pride ourselves on being a family friendly event and the Snowy Hydro Youth Precinct area is free.
"There's a photo booth, giant lawn games, some hula-hooping fun from Dizzy Dilemma and some drop-in sculpture workshops and other fun and interactive activities."
The Living End and Travis Collins are headlining this year's Bendigo Bank Tumbafest.
The Living End will be performing Saturday along with Bethany Pike, Geoff & Ivy, Melanie Dyer, Pierce Brothers, Captain Jack and Nina Las Vegas. While Travis Collins takes to stage Sunday along with The Mighty Yak, Raechel Whitchurch, The Buckleys and Bjorn Again.
"We are thrilled to have an exciting number of incredible performers as part of the festival line up," event manager Karly Fynn said.
The Living End, an Australian punk rock band with eight studio albums, is known for impressive live performances.
Bethany Pike now calls Tumbarumba home after being born and raised in Sydney. The singer believes music brings people together more than words.
Geoff and Ivy are a dynamic father-daughter duo that have been entertaining audiences in Wagga for the past two years.
Melanie Dyer is an authentic artist and songwriter creating music across country and pop genres.
Pierce Brothers. Twin brothers Jack and Patrick are a high-energy duo in the Australian indie-folk/ blues and roots scene.
Captain Jack is the longest serving local band in the Snowy Valleys. They are sure to have you on the dance floor.
Nina Las Vegas is a DJ, producer, label head and experienced broadcaster. She is a powerful female force in both the Australian & International dance music landscapes.
Travis Collins is popular in Australian country music thanks to his sophisticated, heartfelt ballads and supercharged country-rock floor-fillers.
The Mighty Yak is a popular Riverina four-piece band made up of guitarist Sean Reardon, bass Nik Sarantakos, drums Riley McPherson and vocals Mark Atkinson.
Raechel Whitchurch is an alt-country singer-songwriter who grew up in regional NSW. She released her debut album, Finally Clear, in 2021.
The Buckleys offer feel-good music that doesn't fit squarely into any one box. From Byron Bay the band's debut album Daydream produced four top-five singles.
Bjorn Again have performed more than 7000 shows in more than 120 countries worldwide, are endorsed by the members of ABBA and are regarded as the most successful tribute show of all time.
This year's Bendigo Bank Tumbafest on Saturday February 25 and Sunday 26 will mark an impressive 26 consecutive years for the event that's been running since 1997.
"To date there have been no cancelled events - we have been extremely lucky, especially following the Dunns Road bushfires and covid," event manager Karly Fynn said.
Following the 2022 award-winning event, this year's Tumbafest is set to be an impressive event with tickets on sale now.
Karly recommends purchasing your ticket early to avoid missing out and to streamline the entry process into the event.
If the event isn't sold out tickets will be available at the main gate by eftpos only.
Parking
There is ample parking around the venue on the side streets and surrounding streets plus a large car park off Winton Street behind The Union Hotel.
Camping and caravan sites
Additional caravan and camping sites at the Tumbarumba Racecourse are available this year. Book a safe site to park your van/camper/tent for Tumbafest 2023 on the Tumbafest website by clicking the "Need Accommodation" button.
There are limited sites available and all are unpowered. There is access to toilet and shower facilities on site.
Camping and Caravan options are also available at the Golf Club and Rosewood. There will be a shuttle bus running from each of these three venues to and from the festival over the weekend. To book the Golf Club and Rosewood contact them directly.
More information: Tumbafest.com.au or search for Tumbefest on Facebook.