A Wagga GP has called for action to improve primary healthcare in the regions following the release of a key health report.
Released last week, the federal government's Strengthening Medicare Taskforce Report sets out a pathway for significant reforms to strengthen Medicare and rebuild general practice.
Developed by primary health care leaders and experts in their fields, the report prompted Healthy Communities Australia CEO Mark Bursack to call for the establishment of a rural health task force to look at ways to improve healthcare for rural and regional NSW.
"I am proposing a rural and remote task force because I think some of the circumstances of people living in rural and remote communities are very different to those living in regional cities like Wagga and also major cities like Sydney," Mr Bursack said.
Mr Bursack said over the last twenty years there has been a decline in the number of rural generalists from 800 to 200. "That's a 75 per cent decline," he said.
"We've also seen rural practices close, so if we are going to start addressing the problems, we've got to start talking to the people who actually know what is going on in their communities and have ideas about the future.
"[We don't need] decision making outsourced to Sydney-based rural experts with no lived experience of living in those towns and who don't have to bear the consequences when the policies they put forward fail."
However, Wagga GP Rachel Glassons has rejected the idea of another task force, saying it's already clear what is wrong and how to fix it.
"They should stop doing task forces, stop writing reports, and start actually investing money in primary care." Dr Glassons said.
The Strengthening Medicare task force found bolstering primary care with a greater range of health professionals working to their full scope of practice will be a good optimisation strategy to combat a stretched primary care sector.
This is expected to deliver better access to healthcare and improve outcomes for rural, regional and remote areas.
While acknowledging there were some good ideas in the report, Dr Glassons found it "quite vague."
"It doesn't really address some of the real issues at hand like increasing medicare rebates to make primary care more affordable and bulk billing financially viable," she said.
"But it is good to see [the government] are prioritising General Practice and hopefully that shows some recognition that the real savings and gains to be made in healthcare are in primary practice."
"Because keeping people out of hospital, out of emergency departments is where the money is going to be saved for the government."
There is currently also a regional health advisory panel which advises the minister for regional health Bronnie Taylor on opportunities and solutions to healthcare, hospital and support services in regional NSW.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
