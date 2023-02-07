Local cancer survivor advocates have laid out the region's needs and priorities ahead of the NSW state election.
Wagga 2023 Citizen of the Year, two-time cancer survivor and Cancer Council advocate Alan Pottie said the major parties vying for government on March 25 should expand programs for "supportive care".
"Not just survivors but primary carers of survivors who tend to get left out," Mr Pottie said.
That might include face-to-face support networks and groups or online carer databases.
"Just to empathise with someone who's going through the same stuff," Mr Pottie said.
"If [organisations like Cancer Council are] going to set up databases for carers, they need resources, support and regional staffing."
Mr Pottie, who has helped raise over $125,000 in the past three local Relay for Life events, said boosting volunteering was another major need for the region and the wider state.
"It's been quite a drop away of volunteers because of COVID," he said.
"If the government was open to the idea of how do we help volunteer organisations, they can contact a whole range of different networks to see: what do you need?"
Diagnosed with tonsil cancer in 2010 and prostate cancer in 2021, Mr Pottie said there are unique challenges to treatment in regional NSW like being left "out of pocket" for travelling to specialists.
"There's always room for improvement to advocate for financial support for regional people," he said.
Ahead of the upcoming election, Cancer Council NSW have asked political parties to commit to a range of changes surrounding cancer prevention, treatment and care.
Cancer Council NSW Wagga community coordinator Sheridan Evans said the election priorities were for the entire state but applied directly to the Wagga region.
"Cancer affects everybody," Ms Sheridan said.
"And we all will benefit from these things actually being supported from the government side."
The state's priorities include investing in prevention, improving early detection in bowel cancer and improving the standard of care state-wide so people in regional centres like Wagga can receive the best care possible.
Ms Evans said prevention was a big focus in the region, especially around risky drinking and e-cigarettes.
"Vaping has increased exponentially - it's cheaper but people aren't aware that we don't know the dangers of inhaling those chemicals," she said.
"We just need some of that awareness and making it less attractive to kids is going to be really important.
"Actually getting some legislation to make it less attractive."
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
