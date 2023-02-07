Rats on the rise as Wagga's pest population explodes

Local pest control workers are being kept busy, they say, by an unusually high number of rodent infestations across the city.
Traditionally rodent infestations would occur during the colder months when the furry critters seek warm refuge, but pesties are receiving a high number of call outs this summer due to the wet weather conditions.
One pest control worker, who did not have permission to speak on behalf of their company, told the Daily Advertiser their data is showing a sharp increase in rodent infestations and thinks we could be looking at a similar situation to the 2021 rat plague.
Kooringal Pest Control owner Glenn Lawson doesn't think Wagga will get to that stage again this year, but agrees numbers are high.
"It's on the higher side of things and that comes back to the moisture we've had around, the large amounts of rainfall. But it's not just rodents, it's right across the whole pest industry," he said.
"Spiders, termite jobs ... doesn't matter what it is, everything has exploded and multiplied."
Craig Williams, owner of Terminate Pest Control, said bumper crops have led to larger rodents populations in and around Wagga than years ago, but he stopped short of sounding the alarm.
"It is a little bit higher than normal, but I don't think there is an outbreak," he said.
Over the course of his twenty years in business Mr Williams has seen rodent populations increase as the Wagga population has grown, he said.
"There's more rats around than there ever was," he said.
"There's more people around Wagga than there's ever been, so there's more food source for [the rodents]."
Phil Gannon from Above the Rest Pest Solutions said any pest increases he has seen have been mainly around central Wagga, where old houses make good breeding grounds for rodents.
"The buildings have been there a long time ... most of the places are off the ground, timber floors ... a lot of them buildings, people don't treat [for pests]," he said.
Mr Lawson agrees that central Wagga has been the worst hit so far, but any talk of a 2023 plague is premature, at least until we start seeing rodent increases further west.
"I don't think plague proportions will come in as they were [in 2021]," he said.
"Generally what you find when it gets to that situation, you get more activity out west first ... on the outskirts of town first, Narrandera, Collingullie and we haven't seen anything like that yet," he said.
Mr Lawson said residents with infestations should be wary of stagnant water around houses, keeping yards clean and keeping pet food left unattended to a minimum.
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
