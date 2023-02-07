The Daily Advertiser

Osborne captain Ed Perryman has been included in the Wagga Sloggers' squad for the Regional Bash

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated February 7 2023 - 6:05pm, first published 4:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Osborne captain Ed Perryman has been included in the Wagga Sloggers' squad for this month's Regional Bash. Picture by Ash Smith

OSBORNE captain Ed Perryman has been included in the Wagga Sloggers' squad for this month's Regional Bash clash.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.