OSBORNE captain Ed Perryman has been included in the Wagga Sloggers' squad for this month's Regional Bash clash.
Sloggers coach Shaun Perry was successful in convincing Perryman to join the Sloggers as one of two players named in the squad from outside the Wagga competition.
Perryman, who used to play for South Wagga, and former Wagga RSL junior Josh Staines have both been included in the Sloggers' 13 for their two games against Border Bullets and South West Steamers at Griffith's Exies Ovals on February 26.
With no Ethan Bartlett, Sam Gainsford, Jono Nicoll or Jack Harper from the Sloggers' squads named earlier in the season, the inclusion of Perryman is a welcome boost for Wagga.
Perryman, a talented all-rounder, claimed the Hume League's Champion Player award last season.
He will bat in the top order and also provide a leg spin option.
"When we were getting ready to play in November someone pulled out late and I thought what about Eddie Perryman," Perry said.
"I used to coach him as a young bloke. He's a gun. I rang him up and he said sure, I reckon it will be good.
"So the other day when we were looking for someone when Ethan Bartlett pulled out, I said I might ring Ed Perryman. Anyway, he texted me back in about 20 seconds and said I can't see why not."
MORE SPORT NEWS
Perry believes Perryman will be the perfect addition to the Sloggers' top order.
"He's a real good bat," he said.
"He's quick between wickets. He, Brad McMillan and Josh Staines are very similar bats, they can get going if they want to but they're very quick between wickets picking up twos, picking up threes.
"They're ideal, with young Shaun Smith as well, you have them batting if you can between six and 15 (overs) and push those singles and twos.
"It's a pretty good batting line-up, even though we've only Stainesy and Ed from out of town. We bat right down."
All four teams are on level standings after the opening round was a washout. The top team from Pool C will progress to the finals of the statewide Twenty20 competition.
While Perry would have loved to go in at full-strength, he's still happy with the squad the Sloggers have been able to put together.
"We've got some handy players there that made themselves available and when you think about it, if you had all of those players available, you could do some damage," he said.
"In saying that, I can't see any weak links in our side. Whether we're as good as Albury, we'll wait and see. In Twenty20 all you need somoeone is to stand up and score some runs at the top of the order and you're in the game."
Hamish Starr and Darcy Irvine will lead the Sloggers' pace attack, that also consists of Ben Snell and Nathan Cooke.
Then Wagga also has the likes of Sam Perry, Josh Thompson, Perryman and Zach Starr for spin options.
Wagga Sloggers squad: Josh Thompson (c) (Wagga City), Sam Perry (vc) (Wagga RSL), Darcy Irvine (Kooringal Colts), Zach Starr (Kooringal Colts), Alex Tucker (Lake Albert), Josh Staines (Tuggeranong), Ed Perryman (Osborne), Brad McMillan (Wagga RSL), Nathan Cooke (South Wagga), Shaun Smith (Kooringal Colts), Hamish Starr (Kooringal Colts), Ben Snell (St Michaels), Nathan Corby (St Michaels)
