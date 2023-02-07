The finalist works from Australia's most famous art prize will call Wagga home for six weeks, with the national competition's winner launching the local exhibition.
All 52 works chosen as Archibald Prize 2022 finalists will hang in the Wagga Art Gallery from Saturday, February 11.
Gallery director Lee-Anne Hall said the century-old prize was a "massive draw card" for people in the region.
"It's known across Australia - it's an opportunity to see this huge array of some of the best artists in the country," Dr Hall said.
"It features people from pop culture, politics, the arts, science, and so forth, so it's got something for everyone."
The famed portrait prize and its $100,000-winning headliner work last toured Wagga in 2016, only reaching select regional centres each year.
Artist Blak Douglas will attend Saturday's event launch alongside his 2022 Archibald Prize winning-work 'Moby Dickens'.
The striking depiction of Wiradjuri artist Karla Dickens amongst the disastrous early 2022 floods where she lives in Lismore will headline the touring exhibition.
Dr Hall said Blak Douglas' "outstanding" winning work is her favourite showing through February and March.
"There are wonderful portraits there but his is of its time, its moment," she said.
"And also because the gallery, except for the Archibald Prize, our entire exhibition and public programs are around the environment and his work speaks so eloquently to that."
For the first time, Wagga's will also feature local submissions to the Young Archie Competition.
Wagga Art Gallery officer Tayla Martin said works would be displayed from budding Riverina artists ranging from ages 5 - 18.
"Rather than like the Archibald Prize, which is focused on a significant figure, the children were encouraged to focus on somebody who is special to them, who has made a difference in their life," Ms Martin said.
Winners will be announced and presented by Blak Douglas.
Alongside a slate of environmental exhibitions, the Archibald Prize 2022 will launch at the Wagga Art Gallery from 5pm on Saturday, February 11 - register to attend the event at the gallery's website.
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
