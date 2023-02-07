Students from The Riverina Anglican College (TRAC) worked with local employers on Tuesday to lay brand new flooring at the Turvey Park Girl Guides Hall.
The initiative is run by the Floor Covering Institute of Australia in conjunction with the state training services and local schools in a bid to provide students with insight into trades.
A win-win for all involved, the initiative also benefits local charities like the hall and industries like the flooring industry which is struggling to recruit apprentices.
Floor Covering Institute of Australia CEO Fiona Wischnewski said local apprentices and employers work with local students throughout the day as well as an institute trainer, giving the students the opportunity to be able to establish local connections.
Through the program, Mrs Wischnewski hopes to see some of the students consider the trade after school.
"Flooring is an amazing trade, there is so much to putting down a floor and doing it property and the career options and job opportunities are amazing," she said.
Year 10 TRAC student Lucas Bailey was among six students working on the Girl Guides Hall's new flooring on Tuesday and said it was an overall fun experience.
"It's been good, you get to see a side of the trade you don't normally see," he said.
"I think these opportunities should be there for everyone.
"People always say; 'oh you should be a sparky or a bricklayer', but you don't actually know what that means until you get to see the practical side of what those jobs entail."
TRAC's Ian Begg said getting students involved and engaging with the community and keeping them proactive is a priority.
"School isn't always for every student and it's a good opportunity for them to experience something they may want to pursue and to also understand why we do a lot of the things we do in school, like maths," Mr Begg said.
"It's about exposing students to the industry and to the work ethic.
"We allow our students to participate where there are opportunities to do so and this was a good opportunity.
"The bonus is that the Girl Guides Hall gets free flooring, so it's a benefit to the community as well."
