Wagga TRAC students work with Floor Covering Institute of Australia, local employers

By Taylor Dodge
Updated February 7 2023 - 5:56pm, first published 4:00pm
Year 10 TRAC students Charlie Tindal and Lucas Bailey measure the new carpet at the Girl Guides Hall. Picture by Taylor Dodge

Students from The Riverina Anglican College (TRAC) worked with local employers on Tuesday to lay brand new flooring at the Turvey Park Girl Guides Hall.

