Former Wagga MP Daryl Maguire faces Sydney court over alleged visa scheme

By Jack Gramenz
Updated February 7 2023 - 6:18pm, first published 12:44pm
Former Liberal MP Daryl Maguire arrives at the Downing Centre Local Court in Sydney. (AAP Image/Bianca De Marchi)

Former NSW MP Daryl Maguire has faced court after he was charged with criminal conspiracy over an alleged visa fraud.

