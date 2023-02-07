CHARLES Sturt University have secured their biggest signing of the off-season by welcoming experienced Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes midfielder Trent Cohalan.
The Bushpigs are confident that Cohalan will complement their young group perfectly after arriving at Peter Hastie Oval with about 270 first grade games experience.
Cohalan was assistant coach at MCUE last season and was also club captain for a number of years, including for the Goannas' 2014 and 2015 grand final appearances.
The 34-year-old will play under his older brother, co-coach Travis Cohalan, at CSU but explained it was an 'incredibly difficult' decision to leave MCUE.
"It was super difficult," Cohalan said.
"I met with Rowie straight after the season and then Trav not long after and I only made the call Friday week ago so it's a decision I've been making since October so it goes to show how hard it is.
"In that time, you go between no I'll stay and no I'll go. No one really put pressure on me and that's what I appreciate about Rowie, he could see both sides of it and wanted me to make the best decision for me, not the best decision for Mango and that was something I really appreciated. I never thought one party was going, hey, we need an answer by this date.
"I think going to training with CSU early in the year, that was something I wanted to do to see what it was like. But yeah it was an incredibly difficult decision to make and probably not something that you're ever going to be completely comfortable with but I felt most times I was in my natural state, I was defaulting towards (CSU) a little bit more. Whether that was 51-49 or 60-40, but it wouldn't have been much more than that.
"When I genuinely thought of what's best for me this year with everything else I've got going on, it made the most sense."
MORE SPORT NEWS
Cohalan said there was three main factors that swung him to CSU.
The biggest attraction was to reunite with his brother Trav, who coached him at MCUE from 2016 to 2018. But his upcoming wedding will see him on an overseas honeymoon for a month right on the eve of the season, along with work commitments also led him the Bushpigs' way.
Now the decision has been made, Cohalan is looking forward to getting stuck in with CSU, who returned to Farrer League finals last season.
"Trav's obviously spoken to me about the profile of the list and the age profile and I've obviously seen it first hand now having been to five or so training sessions and he's talked about what a bit of leadership in the midfield might do for them," he said.
"I've been to training a couple of times and thought, wow that guy is a jet or geez that guy could be 10 per cent better if he did this and without wanting to say too much too early but I'm hoping at some stage I can grab one of those midfielders who I'm looking at at the moment and go, you're very good and see if there is any way I can help improve him as well as get a kick myself.
"To walk into a new environment and think it's a uni club, this could be anything and to actually see the standards to which they train, it's actually been quite impressive and really refreshing for me."
Travis was thrilled to welcome such an experienced footballer on board at CSU.
"First and foremost, Trent's been a great servant to the Mango Footy Club, played 270 first grade games, over 300 club games, held a number of positions on the committee, has been assistant coach, coached the under 18s. He's given 20 plus years of dedicated service to Mango and our whole family loves the club and I'm quite sure we'll always end up back there," Travis said.
"But for him to come out and try something different and also throw his support behind me by coming to help out, we're all really excited by it.
"He should be very proud of the record he's built out at Mango, I know I certainly am, and for him to take the challenge up at this stage of his career, to come out and play for a new club in a new league, I think it speaks a lot about Trent as a fella and also the fact he's wanting to try something new and challenge himself in a new environment."
Trent will add further experience to a CSU midfield that proved last season it was capable.
"He's a quality midfielder and I think he'll definitely be a quality midfielder in the Farrer League," Travis said.
"At training he's already been able to have one-on-one discussions with a lot of our younger midfielders and younger players and I can see them already starting to blossom from some of the little tricks of the trade that he's been showing. I won't go into too much detail but from an on-field perspective I certainly think he'll be another one of those midfield engine room bulls that we need and he uses the footy quite smartly as well.
"From a direction point of view, I think he's going to bring a lot of leadership and football nous to the club, which is something we're really excited about."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.