"I think going to training with CSU early in the year, that was something I wanted to do to see what it was like. But yeah it was an incredibly difficult decision to make and probably not something that you're ever going to be completely comfortable with but I felt most times I was in my natural state, I was defaulting towards (CSU) a little bit more. Whether that was 51-49 or 60-40, but it wouldn't have been much more than that.