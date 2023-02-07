The Daily Advertiser

Charles Sturt University have secured the signing of former Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes assistant coach and captain Trent Cohalan

By Matt Malone
Updated February 7 2023 - 7:40pm, first published 7:30pm
Charles Sturt University recruit Trent Cohalan shows off his new colours at Peter Hastie Oval on Tuesday. Picture by Les Smith

CHARLES Sturt University have secured their biggest signing of the off-season by welcoming experienced Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes midfielder Trent Cohalan.

