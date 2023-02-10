BED 6 | BATH 3 | CAR 3
This lifestyle property is situated in one of the most sought-after locations Wagga Wagga has to offer.
Set on approximately four acres, designed with privacy in mind, it is an estate offering an exceedingly unique opportunity.
Featuring four bedrooms and a study or fifth bedroom, two bathrooms and separate living areas, the home's design and layout complement the lifestyle features of the property as a whole.
A country style kitchen acts a centrepiece of the home, overlooking a stunning oversized entertaining area, comprising a modern brick outdoor fireplace and pizza oven.
The incredible infrastructure continues at the rear of the home, with a fully self-contained granny flat, offering kitchen, living, bathroom, bedroom and laundry.
You'll be drawn to an established tennis court, with a surface recondition all that's needed to get games underway.
There is substantial shedding close to the home for convenience, while commercial-grade shed facilities at the rear of the acreage offers four bays, 3-phase power and separate private driveway.
The balance of the property has been maintained masterfully, with one side being utilised purely as recreational gardens.
Combine all this with established trees, gardens and secure fencing, it is the complete package.
