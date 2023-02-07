The Daily Advertiser
Have Your Say

Letters to the editor, The Daily Advertiser, February 8

February 8 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Letters: Time to get priorities right on Wagga road upgrades

GET THE PRIORITIES RIGHT

I cannot understand why the traffic light installation and ancillary works at the Murray/Edward Street intersection have been prioritised over two other critical pinch points in the city.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.