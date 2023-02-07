Letters: Time to get priorities right on Wagga road upgrades

I cannot understand why the traffic light installation and ancillary works at the Murray/Edward Street intersection have been prioritised over two other critical pinch points in the city.
The first is the Pearson-Moorong Street/Sturt Highway roundabout.
This place is pandemonium in the morning and afternoon peaks and takes sometimes 20 minutes to negotiate.
This is a junction of two highways, so why has nothing happened to alleviate the mess that occurs there every working day?
The second is the bottleneck that is the Marshalls Creek bridge.
The state road authority, along with the local council, have kept on procrastinating over the widening of this eyesore for years, blaming each other for their lack of urgency in the matter.
Countless feasibility studies have been carried out but not one iota of action has occurred.
Maybe if either of them had a hospital beside it the local member would become interested.
The second Voice to Parliament seeks to give a minority group of Australians two voices in government based on race.
If a second voice referendum is carried and were to be enshrined in law then this would guarantee a split in Australia based on race alone, and it would remain there in perpetuity.
Any talk of reconciliation would die a natural death.
If one minority group could command a second voice in parliament then this would open the door to many others to do likewise and perhaps with more justification.
Maybe we should not open this can of worms.
READ MORE LETTERS:
To have cashless gambling I assume clubs and pubs will ask you to withdraw money from their ATM, which in turn gives withdrawal fees to the financial suppliers, and then you hand money to the cashier who puts this amount in a cashless gambling card, which you then use on pokies or TAB, et cetera.
But Big Brother is watching.
Will clubs and pubs require you to become a member of that location to use their cashless cards?
If so, the club then ensures your patronage as well as giving your membership money to the government, or will membership be free?
Given this new innovation is supposed to reduce/eliminate illegal money laundering and problem gambling, I have my doubts.
Laundering can likely still be achieved by people a lot smarter than our politicians, and I believe problem gamblers will still have a problem; are they using their debit card or their spouse's card or joint card, or credit card?
Who will supervise these anomalies?
Well, I hear the politicians and bureaucrats are coming up with a plan to solve the problems in Alice Springs; mind you, they are the same ones who caused the problems.
This is a recipe for disaster.
