A woman has been hospitalised after a serious car crash at Hay.
At about 5.30pm on Monday afternoon, emergency services raced to the scene of a two-vehicle car crash.
SES Hay commander Wendy Mitchell said the crash between a dark Toyota 4WD and a white Mitsubishi 4WD took place at the corner of Moppett and Pine Streets, located just outside St Mary's Primary School.
Ambulance, police, Fire & Rescue and SES also attended the scene.
Police said the Mitsubishi flipped onto its side, causing the driver - a woman aged 22 - to be trapped for a short period of time.
Commander Mitchell said on arrival Fire & Rescue and SES crews worked together to rescue her via the back door of the vehicle.
The woman was then conveyed to Griffith Base Hospital where she was treated for minor injuries.
The 49-year-old male driver of the Toyota was not injured.
Police are continuing inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
