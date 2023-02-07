A YOUNG gun set Oasis Aquatic Centre alight at Mater Dei Primary School's swimming carnival on Monday.
Hunter Bastow broke two records on the way to the 11 years boys age champion title, one being the 50 metre freestyle.
He and some key other swimmers helped Mackillop to the champion house title on what was another successful carnival, according to sports coordinator Ange Cook.
"It was really good. We had a great day," Cook said.
"The cheering on the relay teams was great, a good way to finish the day and contribute to our school spirit.
"Thank you to our parent helpers who helped and a shout out to Wagga Swim Club for their efforts."
Plunkett took out the school's Spirit Shield.
Junior girl: Zara Swann 1, Matilda Bastow 2
Junior boy: Freddy Steele 1, Edward Barker 2
11 years girl: Lucy Green 1, Isabel Baggio 2
11 years boy: Hunter Bastow 1, Jonah Suidgeest 2
Senior girl: Ellie Swann 1, Primrose Dunn 2
Senior boy: Ryan Francis 1, Liam Last 2
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.