Preliminary construction work has begun on the multimillion-dollar upgrades of two of the city's busiest intersections.
Transport for NSW started work on the $3.4 million upgrades at the intersections of Edward and Murray streets and Edward and Docker streets on Monday.
Works at the Murray Street intersection are expected to take eight weeks and include the installation of new traffic lights and dedicated right turning lanes from Edward Street.
The preliminary work involves relocating street lighting, tree trimming and a small number of tree removals to provide a clear corridor for larger vehicles.
One lane in each direction was closed, with traffic controls in place, as work began on Monday.
As part of the upgrade, motorists will not be able to access Edward Street from Murray Street. Pedestrian access will also be limited.
Once complete, works will shift to the Docker and Edward streets intersection. That upgrade is likely to last a month and will see the installation of dedicated right-hand turning lanes from Docker onto Edward Street.
During the overall works some sections of parking lanes will also be repurposed to accommodate through lanes, meaning about 70 parking spaces will be affected.
All of the usual access points to Wagga Base Hospital will remain open for the duration of the project.
Last month, Wagga-based Nationals MLC Wes Fang said the works would help fix a long-term issue.
"Everyone in Wagga knows the Murray Street intersection has been problematic for a number of years," Mr Fang said. "This is one of the final steps in ensuring the medical precinct flows smoothly."
Mr Fang said the new lights would improve access to the nearby hospital.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
