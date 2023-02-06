'Unprovoked thuggery' in Wagga park lands man three-year jail sentence

A man has been jailed for his role in a gang-up theft at Tolland in 2020.
Zac Kade Fitzpatrick, 23, was jailed for three years for robbery in company after appearing in Wagga District Court for sentencing on Friday.
A statement of agreed facts said Fitzpatrick was one of five people to take part in a "joint criminal enterprise" to rob a Tolland man on November 6, 2020.
At the time, three men were on their way to buy refreshments at a Tolland petrol station when they met with trouble.
While passing through the Tolland Pump Park, the trio noticed a group of five people following them, including Fitzpatrick.
One of the co-offenders called out to the victim to "stop walking or we are going to stab you".
One of the victims recalled members of the gang demanding he hand over his wallet and saying "hand over your belongings or we will stab you".
CCTV footage from a nearby church showed the three people being followed by a group of four. Fitzpatrick was identified in another segment of CCTV footage.
The victim was then set upon by members of the group, receiving a punch to the head, and another to his jaw, causing a fracture.
As the victim got up off the ground and walked away, he noticed one of the assailants pick up his $230 Akubra hat and thank him for it.
The victim reported the matter to police the same day and an investigation began.
While Fitzpatrick was found to be involved in the attack, the court found he "did not assail or strike the victim".
CCTV footage and a photo taken the same evening by a friend of one of the group that was set upon were eventually used to identify Fitzpatrick.
He was arrested and charged in August 2021.
In court on Friday, Judge Gordon Lerve said the incident was a "serious matter of unprovoked thuggery".
"People should be able to walk safely on the streets around Wagga," Judge Lerve said.
Weighing up the evidence, the judge noted the court was "obliged to deal with this offender [Fitzpatrick] on the basis he is not responsible for the injuries sustained by the victim".
However, Judge Lerve said Fitzpatrick's criminal history "doesn't entitle him to leniency".
Judge Lerve noted Fitzpatrick was remorseful and that his solicitor believed there were "good prospects of rehabilitation".
Fitzpatrick was sentenced to three years' jail, backdated to begin on February 23, 2022.
He was given a non-parole period of 18 months' imprisonment, and will be eligible for parole on August 22 this year.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
