EXPERIENCED striker Nick Forsyth will ply his trade with Wagga City Wanderers this season.
After trailling with the Wanderers at the recent Riverina Festival of Football, Forsyth has signed up with the CPL club for the upcoming season.
Forsyth's signing provides the Wanderers with another weapon in attack and is the second key Pascoe Cup talent to come on board after Chaise Donetto crossed from Hanwood recently.
Wanderers coach Ross Morgan saw what Forsyth has to offer a couple of times last year as coach of Leeton United and is thrilled to have him at the club.
"Last season he obviously played against us for South Wagga and he looked really good in those games," Morgan said.
"He's another great signing for the club. He brings experience and he's coming off the back of a solid season for South Wagga in the Pascoe Cup."
MORE SPORT NEWS
Morgan was impressed with the way he performed at the Riverina Festival of Football in Leeton.
"Especially as a striker and the way he performed in those two trial games against APIA (Leichardt) and Leeton. Even though it was against really tough opposition, he held the ball up well and looked to get others involved," Morgan said.
"He's in good shape, he's coming into the pre-season looking really fit so hopefully he can bring that into the season.
"He also brings versatility, he can play a few roles. Yes we'll look to play him as a striker but he can drop back if you need as well."
With Forsyth and Donetto on board, they will join Morris Kadzola and Jake Ploenges in a new look Wanderers attack.
Tyler Allen is also back at the club, while Jacob Ochieng looks set to return to the Pascoe Cup and has been linked with Tolland.
"Tyler's another experience player, It's his third time with the club," Morgan said.
"He's one of the foundation players and he came back and he's won the competition so another player that can play multiple roles."
The Wanderers will look to continue their build up towards the season proper with another trial game on Sunday, this time hosting Albury City and Leeton United at Gissing Oval.
The Wanderers have another trial booked in for a fortnight after that against Albury United, again to be held at Gissing Oval.
Morgan hopes to secure some more trial games, with the start date of the Capital Football CPL competition still to be released.
The Wanderers will again take part in the Australia Cup and landed the bye in round three so will progress straight through to round four.
The Wanderers are due to host NPL heavyweights Monaro Panthers. The date is still to be finalised but will be held between March 15 and 22.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.