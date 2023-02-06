The Daily Advertiser

Nick Forsyth makes the switch from South Wagga to Wagga City Wanderers

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated February 6 2023 - 4:47pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Forsyth has joined Wagga City Wanderers from South Wagga for the upcoming season. Picture supplied

EXPERIENCED striker Nick Forsyth will ply his trade with Wagga City Wanderers this season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.