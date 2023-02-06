The Daily Advertiser
An outstanding innings from Caleb Walker has led Wagga to a big win over Young in the Warren Smith Cup

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated February 6 2023 - 5:57pm, first published 5:30pm
Wagga's Shaun Smith gets a shot away while Young keeper Josh Cameron watches on. Picture by Les Smith

An incredible batting performance from Wagga's under 16 representative side has led them to a 175-run win against Young in the first round of the Warren Smith Cup.

JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

