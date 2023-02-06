An incredible batting performance from Wagga's under 16 representative side has led them to a 175-run win against Young in the first round of the Warren Smith Cup.
Batting first, Wagga posted an incredible 6-370 from their 50 overs that included an unbeaten 103 not out from Caleb Walker and half-centuries to Vaughn Jenkins (76), Shaun Smith (50) and Lincoln Lauder (62).
Coach Drew Jenkins was proud of the batting effort, with his side making sure to keep the scoreboard ticking over whilst also not throwing away their wicket.
"We played with that freedom like there was nothing to lose," Jenkins said.
"They were playing responsible cricket, but in a freedom way especially when Caleb came out. He has had that first grade experience and he was playing some proper cricket shots."
Despite chasing 371 for victory, Jenkins said Young did pretty well with them starting their innings off strongly.
"To have that score and then come out and bat, they did pretty well," he said.
"They were 0-78 off maybe 12 overs and were going along quite nicely then they just lost a couple of wickets. We then just kept getting wickets, but maybe if they batted first and got 250 we might've freaked out a little bit more."
Walker also led the way with the ball taking 3-40 off 10 overs, with him only getting a call up to the side on Saturday night after one of the players from the team pulled out with Covid.
"I tried to get a few other players," Jenkins said
"But then I was out at a function and I saw Caleb Walker and he is still under 16 and he wasn't playing the rep stuff this year. I told him we were down to 10 players and asked if he wanted a game, he said yes and that was literally at 9pm the night before."
While he was good with the ball, it was with the bat where Walker truly shined with him reaching his century off just 51 deliveries in a knock that included 15 boundaries.
Lauder (2-11) and Braith Gain (2-24) also were damaging with the ball while Joshua Cameron (38) and Joseph Roberts (1-31) were Young's best.
Coming off the strong win, Wagga will now play Cootamundra this Sunday in the second round of the competition.
The Wagga White under 14's side were also in action on Sunday with them taking on Young in a Twenty20 game at Harris Park as part of the Geoff Lawson Cup.
Winning the toss and sending them into bat, Wagga managed to restrict the side to 74 runs bowling Young out in 17 overs with Jesse Drew leading the way with the ball taking an impressive 4-10.
Chasing 75 for victory, Wagga reached the total only four wickets down with Hayden Donohue (37no) and Lachlan Granger (12no) leading the side to victory after losing some early wickets.
Wagga White (71) also claimed a victory in the under 12's Derek Rogers Cup competition against Wagga Blue (46) with Robert Buik finishing with excellent figures of 4-7.
