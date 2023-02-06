The Daily Advertiser

NSW coalition promises cashless pokies by 2028 if re-elected

Tim Piccione
By Tim Piccione
Updated February 6 2023 - 7:07pm, first published 7:00pm
Poker machines inside Wagga pubs and clubs will be cashless by 2028 if the Coalition state government is re-elected on March 25.

