Poker machines inside Wagga pubs and clubs will be cashless by 2028 if the Coalition state government is re-elected on March 25.
Premier Dominic Perrottet announced the landmark reform policy on Monday, which aims to stop money laundering and further harm minimisation for problem gamblers.
Wagga MP Joe McGirr described the announcement as a "game changer" for the region.
"It's a very positive step forward," Dr McGirr said.
Recent figures showed that gamblers lost more than $73.9 million on Riverina poker machines in less than 100 days in 2022.
Under the proposal, small to medium venues can access interest-free loans to support the transition, grants for community donations and $50,000 to help encourage the growth of food and live entertainment.
Dr McGirr said he supported the five-year timeframe for the new technology's implementation and hoped to see a local "renaissance" of live music inside pubs and clubs.
"We've got some great artists and we'd have more if they had some more venues to play in, wouldn't that be great."
The proposal also includes player-set limits lasting a minimum of seven days, mandated breaks, no credit or automatic top-ups, no VIP lounge signage and third-party exclusion from family members.
Wagga Nationals candidate Andrianna Benjamin also supported the announcement.
"This is not a set and forget plan," Ms Benjamin said.
"We'll deliver support for regional venues to make the change and to ensure that no venue, no matter how small, is left behind."
Wesley Mission CEO Reverend Stu Cameron told The Daily Advertiser the proposal was an "historic announcement" that would significantly reduce harm in regions like Wagga.
But the harm minimisation advocate said the adjustment period was of concern, allowing years of losses at the current rate and gaming machine manufacturers time to effectively adjust.
"Secondly, you shouldn't be able to bet on a poker machine without setting your own limit beforehand - that's absolutely critical and all the research says that," Mr Cameron said.
Australian Hotels Association NSW's John Green said the body was "disappointed" the proposal set a firm 2028 date and that it could drive away casual players rather than prevent problem gambling.
NSW Labor has only committed a trial of at least 500 cashless poker machines across the state if elected in March.
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
