A drop of 3.9 per cent in December retail sales could drive some local businesses to the wall.
The squeeze of rising interest rates and higher inflation is hitting small businesses particularly hard, with the Business NSW, the state's peak business body declaring a "cost of doing business crisis".
According to Business NSW Strategic Partnerships Manager for Murray-Riverina Serena Hardwick, eight successive rate rises have damaged local retailers, with running costs rising, and consumer spending falling.
"The climate we are operating in definitely has its challenges," Ms Hardwick said.
"We're actually looking at a decrease in the retail growth rate. If you look at the year to year growth of retail, which is 7.5 per cent, if we consider that inflation year to year in December were 7.8 per cent."
Sheila Reynolds, owner and proprietor of Baylis Street store S&K Living, said December was the worst holiday sales she'd ever seen.
"Rents are high, mortgages are high, rates are high, electricity, gas...I don't know how small businesses are going to survive," said Ms Reynolds.
"We still haven't caught up from two years of lockdown. Once COVID finished, the interest rates started to go up immediately. It was too fast.
"We need support for local businesses, or soon this place is going to be a ghost town."
However, not all businesses in Wagga experienced a decline through the period leading up to Christmas.
Jungle Duke publican Scott Pearce said they were able to do a brisk trade through December
"Even during the week people were prepared to get out and have fun," Mr Pearce said.
"In saying that, it was our opening month, so that helped us being the new kid on the block, so that probably helped for us".
Despite these challenges, Ms Hardwick says there are reasons Wagga will likely fare better than some other NSW communities in spite of declining consumer confidence.
"We have a diverse economy supported by things like, university, defence, a strong agricultural sector," she said.
"Wagga particularly also the regional capital for retail - we have an offering that not many other regional towns do so we'll probably perform higher [than the state average] in that retail sector."
Additional information on the December reference period, including quarterly price and volume data, will be released on February 6.
