The Daily Advertiser

Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes will welcome Tristan Wheeler back to the Goannas while also signing Matt Kelly from Belconnen

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated February 6 2023 - 5:49pm, first published 4:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tristan Wheeler is set to return to the Goannas for this season with Matt Kelly also signing with the club. Picture by Courtney Rees

One of Group Nine's most promising young players is making a code switch with Tristan Wheeler making the move back to Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.