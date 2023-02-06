One of Group Nine's most promising young players is making a code switch with Tristan Wheeler making the move back to Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes.
Wheeler, who finished last year's Group Nine season as Kangaroo's starting halfback is heading back to the Goannas for the upcoming season.
The Goannas have also welcomed Matt Kelly to Mangoplah, with him making the move across from Belconnen where he has played 68 first grade games for the Magpies while also having a handful of NEAFL games under his belt.
MCUE co-coach Jeremy Rowe was excited to have the pair on board with them adding to an impressive list of recruits for the Goannas this off-season.
Rowe was confident that the pair's addition would be a massive boost for his side with the Goannas looking to shape their game plan around their running power through the mid-third of the ground.
"We are certainly thrilled," Rowe said.
"Both of these guys really give us that running power, Matt certainly has got really good speed out of the blocks and has always been well-conditioned and works really hard off the footy.
"Tristan with his background in Group Nine playing as a halfback and also as an elite touch player around Wagga then gives us someone who is really light on his feet.
"Both of the guys are coincidentally great field kicks over 25m, one is a right footer and one is a left footer.
"Whilst they may not be the longest kicks getting around when it comes to 25-30m passes through that mid-third of the ground we think they are going to handle the footy really cleanly and really well.
"Matt is also just a great fella, he is one of those mates with everyone type guys and he wouldn't have anyone out there saying any bad words about him and Tristan is very much the same and is a very personable young man and both of them are really professional and diligent hard workers as well."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
Rowe also noted that Wheeler still has close family ties with the club with his brother Harrison playing in the under 17.5's side while both of his parents have also been heavily involved.
"Stephen Wheeler was a really good player and club person around Mangoplah," he said.
"His mum Sheryl has been involved in netball for a long time and his brother Harrison is another talented young guy.
"Steve actually played in a first grade premiership for Mango and it's been very well documented that we haven't had one of those for a while.
"There is definitely a little bit of romance of him coming back in and if he can bring us a bit of the premiership form that Steve had we would be pretty happy with that for sure."
While Kelly is expected to be used as a small utility who can play half forward or on the wing, Rowe was open to all sorts of possibilities as to where best utilise Wheeler's talents.
"Tristan is definitely a clean slate," he said.
"As a young player he was very crafty as a small forward and we are certainly not closed off to that, we think that his tackling that would have no doubt been apart of his game in Group Nine can give us some forward pressure and he's a very good finisher around goals.
"But in the same breath, I think he is pretty smart and has got good sports IQ and therefore him playing on the wing and finding himself in space and delivering the ball forward is attractive for us."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.