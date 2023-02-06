A residential street has been reopened after it was isolated on Sunday afternoon due to a ruptured gas main.
A spokesperson for Fire and Rescue NSW said crews were called to Telopea Crescent, Lake Albert, at about 1.45pm on Sunday after residents had reported smelling gas.
Upon arrival, crews isolated an area around a metre long "crack in the dirt" in which gas was seeping out of from what was later determined to be a ruptured main.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"We attended and found a ruptured gas main opposite a residential area," the spokesperson said.
"We worked with gas authorities who isolated the gas supply.
"We did some gas monitoring to ensure the area was safe and once it was safe we left it with the gas authorities."
The street has now been reopened.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.