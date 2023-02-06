The Daily Advertiser

Tri Duc Pham shown compassion in death by Leeton community as search for family continues

TP
By Talia Pattison
February 6 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tri Duc Pham, a fruit picker who lived a life of solitude, might well have had a very different funeral if it wasn't for the Leeton community.

A FRUIT picker who lived a life of solitude before passing away in 2020 might well have had a very different funeral if it wasn't for the Leeton community.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.