WAGGA Tigers will be the team that gets to face the wrath of Shane Mumford when he makes a one-off appearance for Narrandera in June.
AFL Riverina leased the official draw for the 2023 Riverina and Farrer League seasons on the weekend with Tigers the club set to play Narrandera when Mumford takes the field.
The game is set for Narrandera Sportsground in round eight on June 3.
Wagga Tigers coach Murray Stephenson believes it is a positive for his team.
"For the league and for Narrandera, it's a great get. For our boys, it's a good challenge," Stephenson said.
"Not only him but there's a lot of other good players in the competition now as well. If you want to take yourself seriously then you need to perform against sides that have that calibre of player in them.
"You look at Baz (Jake Barrett) at Coolamon, Mumford comes in against us for the game against Narrandera and it's exciting for the guys who haven't played too much footy or gone head-to-head with guys with AFL experience so it's a good challenge."
Tigers have been without an established ruckman since the departure of Tom Osmotherly and Stephenson explained that at this stage, it could be any one of a number of players lining up against Mumford.
"We're not too sure yet. We've probably got about three options as to who can go through there," he said.
"It will probably depend on who's playing well and how the rest of pre-season and trials unfold.
"We've got Scarry (Justin Scarr), who played at the back end of last year. He's only slightly built but has a lot of class in terms of ground level. In terms of a ruck contest against Shane Mumford, most AFL ruckmen struggled against him.
"There's RIley Flint, he's another guy that has come across. He's actually got an elite rugby league background. He's a similar size, probably 6'4,6'5, 110 kilos, he's quite a big boy and has been training really well. Then there's another lad that has been training with us who has come over from SA in the Army, Carl Schwenke, he's got a very athletic build and has got a big tank on him. If he uses his legs, I don't think big Mummy will keep up with him.
"We've got a few options."
The Riverina League competition will get underway with round one on the weekend of Saturday, April 15, the week after Easter.
Traditional rivals, Turvey Park and Tigers, will meet at Maher Oval. Big off-season movers, Griffith, will host Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes in an intriguing round one fixture at Exies Oval.
Three of the four games are out west with Narrandera to host Collingullie-Glenfield Park and Leeton-Whitton welcoming Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong.
The Farrer League kicks off a fortnight earlier on April 1.
Reigning premiers Marrar will unfurl their flag before taking on Northern Jets at Langtry Oval, in what shapes as the biggest game of the opening round.
Charles Sturt University hosting North Wagga will be another interesting battle, while Coleambally welcome Temora and East Wagga-Kooringal will travel to Barellan.
The Farrer League grand final will be held on September 9.
Arguably the two premiership favourites, Coolamon and The Rock-Yerong Creek, start the year with the bye.
