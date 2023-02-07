A sensational knock from Josh Allen has guided his South Wagga Blue side to victory in their under 16's clash against Wagga RSL Black.
Allen scored 50no as South Wagga posted 114 with them then putting in a solid bowling performance to limit RSL to 78 and record a 36-run victory.
Coach Paul Flanigan was happy with his side's performance, however was a bit concerned early after they lost a few early wickets.
"I think we were 4-9 off about three overs," Flanigan said.
"I thought we are in trouble here, it was a very ordinary start you could tell they hadn't had a hit.
"We didn't train over Christmas or New Year and we were going to have one training run before we started but half of the boys were at footy training, so we didn't really have a hit and went straight to cricket."
Fortunately for South Wagga the loss of the fourth wicket brought Allen to the crease who managed to steer his side out of trouble with him combining with Michael Paolucci-Ellis (25) to led the team to a respectable total.
Although far from their best performance with the bat, Flanigan was very impressed with the efforts from his side with the ball with Ewan Middleton (2-3) and Oliver Spackman (2-9) leading the way.
"They bowled and fielded very well," he said.
"It's probably the best they have bowled and fielded all year. They all bowled really well, their line and length was really good and they fielded really well.
"There was a couple of run-outs, there was a direct hit from Ewan Middleton he threw from the boundary and hit the stumps and he ran out Charlie Masterson that really helped because he was batting really well."
South Wagga Blue is set to go up against South Wagga White on Friday with the senior of the two sides grabbing the points in their earlier clash this season.
Across other under 16's games, Wagga City (8-126) defeated St Michaels (8-125) and Lake Albert Maroon (120) got the points in their clash against South Wagga White (6-88).
With three rounds to go until finals, it is close at the top of the ladder with only one win separating the top three sides of Lake Albert Maroon, Wagga City and South Wagga Blue.
In the under 14's, South Wagga (3-117) defeated Wagga City (7-114) while Wagga RSL (3-62) beat Lake Albert Maroon (7-61).
Wagga City (4-150) was too strong for South Wagga (8-102) in their under 13's clash while it was St Michaels Red (5-118) who grabbed victory against St Michaels Blue (5-117) in the other game.
Lake Albert Maroon (9-93) also kept their unbeaten streak going in the under 12's competition with them beating Kooringal Blue (9-54).
