The Daily Advertiser
Photos

A superb half-century from South Wagga Blue's Josh Allen has led his side to victory against Wagga RSL Black

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
February 7 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Paolucci-Ellis gets a shot away during his side's win against Wagga RSL Black on Friday. Picture by Madeline Begley

A sensational knock from Josh Allen has guided his South Wagga Blue side to victory in their under 16's clash against Wagga RSL Black.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.