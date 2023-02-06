Wagga MP Michael McCormack says he will continue to advocate against The Indigenous Voice to Parliament, without formally joining the "no" campaign.
Mr McCormack has sided with the majority of his Federal Coalition colleagues in expressing concern for the lack of detail in the referendum question, and the Voice's capacity to affect meaningful change in remote Indigenous communities.
The former Nationals leader said the Indigenous community is already well represented within the Parliament, with sitting members and senators across the political spectrum already better representing the indigenous community than the prospective advisory body would.
"In the current Parliament you have people from different ethnicities, different sexual orientations, backgrounds and walks of life," Mr McCormack said
"This is a good thing, because Parliament should be a microcosm of the Australian population," he said
"So why do you need it, when you've already got 11 representatives from Indigenous communities?"
Local Wiradjuri elder Aunty Cheryl Penrith said she was unconcerned by Mr McCormack's position
"We (First Nations people) are not the people who are ultimately going to decide this - everyone gets one vote, including Michael" said Aunty Cheryl.
"This is something that will be seen on the world stage, and I think we need to have a think about what we want the country to look like," she said.
Mr McCormack's Northern Territory colleague, Jacinta Nampijinpa Price, will lead the campaign against the Indigenous Voice, along with former ALP president and Liberal candidate, Warren Mundine, Labor MP Gary Johns, and former Nationals leader and deputy Prime Minister, John Anderson.
This has been a controversial issue for the Nationals, with member for Calare Andrew Gee resigning his position in the party to sit on the crossbench over the issue, and a number of state coalition leaders backing the proposal.
Opposition spokesperson for Indigenous Affairs Julian Leeser said the Albanese government is in danger of losing his in-principle support for the Voice unless it provides more detail.
Leeser is one of a small number of Coalition MPs that have voiced support for the Indigenous advisory body.
Mr McCormack said although he is unlikely to directly participate directly in the campaign, he intends to "honestly present his views" when asked by constituents or the media.
"There are real issues in Alice Springs, and they aren't going to be solved by bureaucrats or lawyers in capital cities," Mr McCormack said.
"I've been to many remote communities where the cashless welfare card was making real progress in reducing domestic violence, making sure children were fed," he said
"The reality out there is that too much money is being spent on grog, and I can't see how the Voice is going to solve these issues".
Aunty Cheryl expressed concern Mr McCormack's reasons for advocating the no position were primarily driven by factors outside his own electorate.
"He's got a big electorate, and he should be thinking about what his local constituents think," Aunty Cheryl said.
"I'd encourage people to read the available detail for themselves instead of having it told them".
"I think having a yarn about it is a much better way to get a feel for things."
The campaign in favour of institutionalising an Indigenous advisory body in the constitution will be fronted by the group Australians for Indigenous Constitutional Recognition, who will formally launch their campaign in the last week of February.
Wagga City Council will host an open information session on the Uluru Statement from the Heart on February 9.
The in-person session is full but can be livestreamed via the Wagga Civic Theatre's Youtube channel.
