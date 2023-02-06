Letters: Long live an open-minded press in Wagga

DA readers may be interested in the Murdoch Press attack on GetUp.
Apparently, The Daily Telegraph is frightened to publish letters from irate members of that group.
So much for freedom of expression in Sydney by the Murdoch empire!
Thank goodness we have a more open-minded press here in Wagga.
To the staff at The Daily Advertiser I say "VIVA"!!
So in Ray's Reasoning on January 31 ("Australia fails to action anti-torture treaty") our scribe highlights "So why are we dragging our feet? NSW, Victoria, and Queensland are still bickering about the cost."
This was after being advised in an earlier edition of the DA that Ray was standing for the Greens in the upcoming state election.
Typical Greens policy. It has been costed which means we have a quote in. We now have to find a way to fund it. Something the Greens don't seem to worry about.
An educated guess would say our other scribe Ray (Peck) is also a Greens candidate. His letter on February 2 ("Forests critical for climate") wants us to stop logging.
Does he think if we stop logging we will stop building houses therefore saving the trees?
I understand in inner city Hawthorn (where they have already cleared all the trees and got rid of all the koalas, sugar gliders etc) there is not a lot of building going on because it is already full, but Ray should come and see the buildings going up with timber in Wagga.
Every tree we don't harvest in Australia is just another tree that is harvested overseas and probably not replaced as well as we do in Australia.
Only a green supporter could think saving a tree in Australia but cutting an extra one down in Asia will give you more trees.
Cutting a metre off the bottom of a rug and sewing it on to the top of the rug doesn't make the rug longer. Unless it is Aladdin's, who might be a key adviser for the Greens.

Australians should reject the race-based The Voice. It would give Aboriginal Australians rights which are not available to other Australians.
Enshrining The Voice in the constitution will prevent future governments from terminating The Voice even if it is ineffective, unfair or corrupt (like its predecessor ATSIC was).
Don't be fooled by well crafted but hollow terms like 'Statement from the Heart' or the excessive use of empathy.
Don't let advocates make you feel guilty to oppose or question The Voice.
Ask them to explain in a practical way how it will improve Aboriginal lives ... like alcohol bans and cashless welfare did.
One wonders if all those who rise up in protest at government inaction over climate change have (a) discarded their smart phones, computers and all other electronic devices, (b) are walking or cycling instead of driving cars, and (c) have disconnected air conditioning and heating/cooling units in their homes.
Only then will I believe they're serious.
