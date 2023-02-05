Police are appealing for information after a driver led officers on a dangerous pursuit across Wagga at the weekend.
At about 4pm Sunday officers attached to Riverina Traffic and Highway Patrol were patrolling Lawson Street, East Wagga, when they attempted to stop a grey Holden Caprice.
When the driver failed to stop, a pursuit was initiated; however, was terminated shortly afterwards due to safety concerns.
Following inquiries, police will allege the vehicle was stolen from Forbes earlier this week.
As inquiries continue anyone with dashcam vision who was in the area about that time, or who has relevant information, is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
