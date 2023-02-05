Rough starts to season for junior rep sides

Riverina couldn't carry on with a bright start to their Laurie Daley Cup clash in what ended up a tough day for the Bulls.
The under 18s fired out of the blocks against Illawarra South Coast, scoring the first try to lead their well-credential rivals at Equex Centre on Saturday.
However things turned sharply when five-eighth Jared McKinnon was sin binned after 20 minutes.
Coach Matt Pike rued their struggles to defend points in the 52-6 loss.
"We started well, the first 15 to 20 minutes we were right in it then young Jared gets sent for 10 and we don't seem to be able to defend our errors," Pike said.
"Every time they scored it was off an error.
"They were too good in the end really.
"We were in the arm wrestle, winning field position and defending it but just couldn't defend back-to-back-to-back sets in the end.
"They are very well drilled, they train three days a week, and are the defending premiers so I knew it was going to be a tough day at the office but the way we started I thought we were a chance if they could stick to their guns."
READ MORE
Angus Clark got Riverina off to a great start when he scored in the opening minutes.
It took Illawarra a long time to level things before they crossed for four tries to take a 24-6 lead into the break.
The Bulls also had Beniel Dakunibubului sin binned later in the game and both will be waiting on the match review panel before Sunday's clash with Western at Young.
Pike expects the team will be better for the first round hit out.
"There is plenty of fight there and they will be better for the run as well," he said.
"We've been training for about three months but there is nothing better than game fitness."
Meanwhile Riverina didn't have much luck in the Andrew Johns Cup clash either.
They were already trailing 18-0 when Drew Edwards was sin binned late in the first half.
Things didn't get much better in the second half as the Dragons crossed for three more tries to lead 34-0.
Riverina did cross for a consolation with Kyson Freer getting the Bulls on the board.
After the 34-6 loss they will also be looking to hit back on what shapes as a big day of representative rugby league with the senior men's team having a trial against Western.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.