Brayden Ambler continued his great form this season to guide South Wagga to a comfortable eight-wicket victory over Kooringal Colts.
The Blues got the better of a top-three side for the first time this season as the opening batsman continues to make the most of his mid-season return.
Ambler was set to sit out the season but has been in sparkling form in each of the matches he's played so far.
Off just one training run he made 112 against Wagga RSL leading into Christmas before 86 against Lake Albert in the competition's resumption.
He missed last week's loss to Wagga City, where the Blues failed to chase down 164, but after removing Colts for 127 at Harris Park on Saturday, Ambler ensured there would be no hiccups this time around.
He belted an unbeaten 82 off 62 balls in an innings that featured five boundaries and six sixes.
READ MORE
Blues captain Luke Gerhard continues to be impressed with his efforts.
"Everyone in the competition knows he's a quality cricketer and he's showing that at the moment," Gerhard said.
"He's just turning up and making cricket look easy.
"We're happy to have him."
After being disappointed the side failed to back up a good bowling performance last week, this time around Gerhard was relieved their hard work paid dividends.
Hayden Watling, Jed Guthrie and Nathan Cooke all picked up early wickets before Jake Scott, who also returned to the side finished things off with 4-30 off nine overs.
"We bowled really well last week and bowled exceptionally well this week and took the majority of our chances," Gerhard said.
"We dropped a few catches last week but it was very pleasing with the ball and Braydo and Wags (Warren Clunes) just came out and took the game on to make the runs with ease."
Opener Alex Smith was the only Colt to offer any real resistance and looked set to carry his bat before being the last man dismissed when run out for 57.
Kooringal will be looking to turn things around when they face St Michaels while South Wagga takes on Wagga RSL.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.