Wagga Tigers has signed Jeremy Piercy for the upcoming Riverina League season.
Piercy, who finished equal runner-up in the Gerald Clear Medal last year alongside Jack Reynolds is excited to be joining the Tigers.
"Yeah it's going to be good," Piercy said.
"I'm very excited for the season with all the players and training has been good."
Piercy highlighted an increase in competition being a deciding factor in his decision to make the move with him looking forward to playing in the RFL in 2023.
Despite his excitement, Piercy also noted it was a difficult decision to leave East Wagga-Kooringal with him playing 36 first grade games for the Hawks and spending over a decade at the club.
"I've played at East Wagga for 13 years," he said.
"So it was very hard to leave, especially since Matty Hard is probably the best coach I've ever had and what he has shown me in the past few years has developed me into a nice footballer now."
Piercy had trained with Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong in the past, with him admitting that a couple of key reasons including coach Murray Stephenson and the facilities at Robertson Oval led him to joining the Tigers instead of the reigning premiers.
"I've heard so many good things about his coaching abilities," he said.
"I've got a couple of mates over there that convinced me to come over, but it was more just the facilities, the training is a lot more physical and Murray is a good coach and a good bloke at the same time and that's what I look for."
Stephenson is excited to welcome Piercy on board and is looking forward to seeing what he can do in yellow and black in 2023.
"Yeah it is exciting," Stephenson said.
"Someone like him with his age and the footy that he played last year, he's a guy that can obviously play and there is still a lot of improvement left in him as well.
"There's a lot of good things ahead of him if he works hard and we are hoping that he can do that at our footy club for a long time."
Stephenson said that Piercy would most likely be spending a fair bit of time through the middle of the ground this year for the Tigers with his addition adding to their midfield depth.
