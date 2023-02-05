The Daily Advertiser

Jeremy Piercy is making the move to the Riverina League with him switching across to Wagga Tigers from East Wagga-Kooringal

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
February 5 2023 - 7:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
East Wagga-Kooringal junior Jeremy Piercy is on the move with him joining Wagga Tigers for the upcoming Riverina League season. Picture by Madeline Begley

Wagga Tigers has signed Jeremy Piercy for the upcoming Riverina League season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.