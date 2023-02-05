Leeton's Ed Langdon has started the Riverina Tri Series in fine form claiming the The Rock Triathlon on Sunday.
Langdon was thrilled to grab the win with him finishing ahead of Albury's Jesse Featonby and women's winner Radka Kahlefeldt.
"Yeah I was stoked," Langdon said.
"I pencilled this series in a little while ago and use them as good training events in the lead up to some of my bigger events."
Langdon finished the 26.3km circuit in around 54 minutes, three clear of Featonby with him excited to have the opportunity to race locally.
"That's why I do them and I like supporting the local stuff," he said.
"You don't have to travel too far and they are good community events and are well organised, so it's perfect."
Langdon was pretty pleased with his own performance, with him running alongside Featonby at the beginning of the race before surging away to jump on the bike first and leading the rest of the way to the finish line.
"I was pretty happy," he said.
"I had a bit of a race plan and executed it well, so I couldn't ask for much more."
Langdon is hopeful of competing in the remaining three races of the Riverina Tri Series with him in some serious form.
"I won the Australian Age Group Championships for the sprint distance triathlon a couple of weeks ago in St Kilda," he said.
"I'm coming off the back of that and spent the best part of last year injured, so I'm finding some form at the right time."
