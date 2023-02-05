The milder weather helped the second edition of the Waganha Waagangalang sevens to be a success on Saturday.
Wagga City almost came away from Conolly Rugby Complex with some spoils too.
The hosts were just beaten by last year's cup winners Kacau Barbas Sydney in the plate final with the Sydneysiders coming away with a 17-14 win.
Organiser Dan Ribot was pleased with how the day unfolded.
"All the local teams from what I saw had wins whether it be in the pool matches or in the finals, which was always good," Ribot said.
"We (Wagga City) faced the team that won the cup final last year, so it was always going to be a tough match but we were pretty happy with the fact we just made it.
"Last year we didn't even get close to the semis."
Sydney clubs dominated the event Western Sydney Two Blues taking a 33-17 win over Veivanua Brothers in the cup final.
While Southern Inland clubs had power in numbers in the women's competition, with only one team not from the region, it was the Burra Rays who came out on top.
They took a 24-5 win over CSU in the final.
Looking to have slightly less numbers this time around, Ribot was pleased with a lot of the feedback the club received.
"Some of the Sydney teams play Dubai sevens, they play Kiama and play all throughout the country and we've had that many messages saying how much they enjoyed the day and how well the competition was run," he said. "It's humbling to be honest."
READ MORE
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.