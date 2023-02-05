Turvey Park has started the new Southern NSW Women's League season in style notching up an 88-point victory over Wagga Tigers.
Playing in front of a healthy crowd at Maher Oval the Bulldogs kicked four opening quarter goals on their way to the 15.8 (98) to 2.2 (14) victory.
Bulldogs coach Michael Ness was thrilled with the first round win with his side putting up an impressive performance.
"Yeah it was a great win," Ness said.
"Being the first game and never seeing Tigers play before I didn't know what to expect.
"But I was pretty happy with how all the girls went."
After struggling with numbers throughout last season, the Bulldogs now have one of the strongest squads in the league this year with Ness happy with how much the side has grown.
"I'm stoked as it makes my job so much easier," he said.
"I don't think we played one game with a full side last year and I think we had 26 on Friday and three were away.
"It's an issue I've never had to deal with on the bench trying to rotate so much, but it's definitely a problem I'd prefer to have."
The Bulldogs were accurate in front of goal kicking 15 majors, while also sharing the football around with 12 different players hitting the scoreboard.
"We do a lot of that sort of stuff at training linking up with handballs," Ness said.
"Obviously it's a bit easier skill to master and a lot of the girls play touch footy or netball so they are used to zipping it around with each other.
"So I thought we would play to our strengths and use our running game and hopefully we could get through and that just opened the game right up for us.
"Between our back line and midfield, just the way we linked up really opened our forward line up so we could have so many different goalscorers."
Lily Chisholm lead the way for the Bulldogs up forward with three goals while Milly Lucas also finished the game with two.
Megan Mattingly, Chisholm, Jessica Wendt and Madison Haggar were among the best for Turvey Park while Bianca Ross, Leila Wadley and Grace Gillard put in solid performances for the Tigers.
In other division B games, Coolamon 4.6 (30) started their season with a win beating Temora 0.3 (3) while Narrandera 9.5 (59) defeated Marrar 1.2 (8).
Division A saw Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong 6.9 (45) start their season in winning fashion against Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes 0.0 (0) in front of a home crowd.
Collingullie-Glenfield Park 1.8 (14) also won at home against North Wagga 0.0 (0) while East Wagga-Kooringal took the points from their clash after Griffith had to forfeit.
