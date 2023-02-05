The Daily Advertiser
Photos

Turvey Park has started their Southern NSW Women's League season in style defeating Wagga Tigers by 88-points

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
February 5 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Turvey Park's Lily Chisholm chases down the ball in the Bulldogs' win over Wagga Tigers at Maher Oval on Friday night. Picture by Les Smith

Turvey Park has started the new Southern NSW Women's League season in style notching up an 88-point victory over Wagga Tigers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.