Wagga City took a big step towards sealing the minor premiership with a big win over Wagga RSL.
The Cats started their celebrations of their first premiership 10 years ago in fine fashion with a 104-run win over the Bulldogs at Robertson Oval on Saturday.
It sees them now 10 points clear of their closest rivals with three matches left before finals.
Wagga City captain-coach Josh Thompson helped his side get off to a great start after moving back to the top of the order.
He made 79 while Jon Nicoll continued his recent run of form with an unbeaten 62 to help Wagga City to 6-261.
It proved to be more than enough with Louis Grigg (3-21) and Luke Naumann (2-26) striking early.
They had RSL at 4-24 and despite some resistance from Tim Cameron (34) and Will Morley (33) it was too big of a hurdle to overcome.
Thompson was pleased with the display.
"It was a pretty complete performance and I think everyone responded from last week, which was a pretty poor batting performance," Thompson said.
"It was good, especially as it was a funny toss.
"Winning the toss and batting is always the good idea but there was a little bit of moisture underneath the surface of the wicket so we had to battle hard through the first 20 overs before the wicket started to harden up.
"To have wickets in hand and go on to post 260 was really pleasing."
Ben Turner (29), Aaron Maxwell (33), Nic Cawley (23) and Caleb Walker (20) also contributed to the good tally, something Thompson wants to see a lot more of as the season progresses.
He was also thrilled with the impact his young pace attack had to put the Bulldogs under plenty of pressure early.
"Louis and Luke had their tails up," Thompson said.
"There wasn't too much in the wicket but they were able to exact the little bit of variation that was there.
"Louis bowled 10 straight and bowled awesome, probably the best bowling performance he's put out as a Cat and I'm really pleased to see him do that and it's the same as Lukey.
"Lukey bowled a lot of wicket balls but was just too good for the batsmen. He beat the bat so many times and at the end of the day he's probably done too much with the ball to get those wickets.
"They did a fantastic job."
Jack Harper also took two wickets.
To have such a comprehensive win on a day the club celebrated their first premiership only added to the occasion.
"With the 200 Club draw and the 10-year-reunion, which was against RSL, it was great to get over those boys and go back and have a few beers with everyone involved 10 years ago was really good," Thompson said.
Thompson is now looking to carry on their form when they tackle Lake Albert on Saturday.
A win win see them unable to be knocked out of first place Wagga RSL will be looking to keep hold of second spot when they tackle South Wagga.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
