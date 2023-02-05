The Daily Advertiser

Wagga City edges closer to minor premiership

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated February 5 2023 - 2:03pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Will Morley celebrates as Ben Turner is bowled by Sam Smith in Wagga City's win over Wagga RSL at Robertson Oval on Saturday. Picture by Les Smith

Wagga City took a big step towards sealing the minor premiership with a big win over Wagga RSL.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.