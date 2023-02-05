Japanese backpacker Uni has set himself a challenge like nothing you've ever seen before, embarking on a more than 3000-kilometre journey across Australia on a foot-powered scooter.
Uni, who wishes to only to use his first name, arrived at Melbourne Airport on January 25 and commenced his journey to Cairns Airport almost immediately.
The 23-year-old made it to Chiltern by Wednesday, before continuing his trip north. Uni was at The Rock on Saturday and arrived in Wagga yesterday, on what was his 12th day of travelling.
Carrying everything he owns on his back and wearing a traditional Japanese kasa, Uni is adamant this experience will change him for the better.
"I believe that challenging yourself leads to happiness," Uni said. "I wanted to challenge myself because I was a lazy person.
"I wanted to travel from the southern-most airport to the northern-most airport."
Although a bigger challenge this time around, it isn't the first time Uni has travelled crazy distances on his scooter.
About a year ago, Uni made a trip around Japan, also on scooter, which saw him injured after a freak crash left him with three broken teeth and a broken nose.
So far, his journey across Australia has been without any major hiccups, although it hasn't been easy either.
Uni has been embracing the Australian weather, riding in rain, hail and sunshine and opting for back roads to stay off busy highways.
To sleep and recharge, Uni sets up a tent, sleeping at parks and camping grounds.
When Uni leaves Wagga he will be heading for Sydney. From there, he hopes to travel along the coastline until he reaches Cairns.
After Uni arrives at Cairns Airport he will travel back home to Japan to reunite with family members.
Yesterday, he had an important message for them.
"I want everyone in Japan to know how kind the people are here in Australia," Uni said.
Uni has been overwhelmed by the support he has received along his trip, mostly from complete strangers who have done their bit to help him out in whatever way they can.
From offering him food, to showers and a place to stay, to dozens of people leaving words of encouragement on his social media pages, Uni has been left shocked by the kindness.
To follow the journey, visit Uni's Instagram page @uni.kick
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
