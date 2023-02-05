The Daily Advertiser

Joe Martin rips right through St Michaels

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated February 5 2023 - 1:12pm, first published 1:00pm
Joe Martin took six wickets in Lake Albert's win over St Michaels on Saturday.

A special bowling performance from Joe Martin ensured Lake Albert extended the winless run of St Michaels at Rawlings Park on Saturday.

