A special bowling performance from Joe Martin ensured Lake Albert extended the winless run of St Michaels at Rawlings Park on Saturday.
Looking to defend their 9-160, Martin put the Bulls on the front foot with his swing bowling.
After ripping through the Saints top order, taking the first five wickets, Martin returned to complete the 68-run victory.
Martin finished with 6-24 off his 8.1 overs.
Captain-coach Isaac Cooper couldn't have been more impressed with the display."
It was some of the best swing bowling I've seen for quite a while," Cooper said.
"He reaped the rewards.
"He just put the ball in the right area and got the wickets."
READ MORE
Lake Albert struggled to convert on their starts, with Rhauri MacLeod top scoring with 40 while Jacson Somerville and Adam Newcombe both made 25, but after being sent in by the side who had a tie with Wagga RSL last week Cooper was pleased with how they scrambled to post a competitive total.
"It was a good win," he said. "We composed ourselves quite well with the bat after being sent in, put a decent score on the board, so we were pretty happy.
"We haven't bowled like that for quite some time so it was very pleasing."
The win keeps Lake Albert within touching distance of fourth place although they are a win, and significant quotient behind South Wagga.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.